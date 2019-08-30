Monica Bellucci has joined the guests and participants of the Venice film festival
Yesterday on the Italian island of Lido, a solemn opening ceremony of the 76th international Venice film festival — one of the oldest and most prestigious film festivals in the world. Today has arrived to Venice and 54-year-old Monica Bellucci, who in the framework of spacekase will present the film “Irreversibility” (Irréversible) directed by Gaspar noé.
Day, Monica has managed to get to the lens of the reporters covering the show. In front of the cameras celebrity appeared in a dress favorite black from Christian Dior. Image complements patent leather shoes Christian Louboutin high heels and sunglasses. The star was in good spirits — she happily posed for photographers, smiled and greeted all the fans that waited for her on the dock.
As for the film Noah, the film was released in 2002, but today it will show the audience in the full version, which tells the story of the main characters in reverse chronological order.
The plot of the film revolves around Alex (Monica Bellucci) and Marcus (Vincent Cassel). A couple finds out that is pregnant. Alex tells her husband about his strange dream, which forever divided them. Marcus, Alex and her ex-husband Pierre are going to a party where after a violent quarrel, the woman decides to return home. But she never reached the destination.
On the way to one of the dark alleys she is attacked by a psychotic bisexual and raped, and then beaten to death. Pierre and Marcus decide to find the killer and avenge the murder of Alex…