Monica Bellucci posed for the jacket on a naked body
November 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
54-year-old Italian actress Monica Bellucci shared with subscribers of archival image.
Photo quite Frank, it Monica is depicted in a bronze jacket, worn on the naked body, and her chest is decorated with metal chain. Her Bellucci with one hand, as if specially, pull to the showiness of the frame.
“In my archives”, is briefly signed picture Bellucci and wished everyone a good day.
How old is the photo of the actress Monica Bellucci says, but she looks quite young. And most importantly — very, very hot. Current photosets with the star is also quite outspoken, but not like this picture. Agree?