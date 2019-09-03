Monica Bellucci showed luxurious outfits
Monica Bellucci, which is often removed for glossy magazines, showed a new project. This time, 54-year-old actress participated in a photo shoot for the Belgian Marie Claire. Beauty showed luxurious outfits from well-known designers, and along with their natural sexuality. The years seem appears stronger.
So in the photo, which she showed in microblogging, she appeared in a black Dior bodysuit and lush semi-sheer skirt in white dots. Complements the image of the concise styling and sensual makeup. Monica sat down, showing her long shapely legs, and chiseled arms. She looks young and fresh that he immediately noted her followers.
For the second bow she picked out a dress with a huge blue plume, made of many lush frills, and bare back. Monica stands near the window, looking out of the frame over the shoulder. The smooth curve of the back, a come-hither look, an amazing view – this shot is perhaps caused more excitement in the network. “Divine,” “the most beautiful in the world”, “incredible” – is not tired to admire the fans of the famous actress.
No less than conversations in the network than a sexy pictures of Monica and called her appearance at the Venice film festival along with ex-husband Vincent Cassel. The stars didn’t just appear together in public – they attended the premiere of the updated film version of Gaspar Noe’s “Irreversible” – but after I published a photo in his microblog, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this project.