Monica Bellucci showed stylish total black look
August 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
54-year-old Italian actress Monica Bellucci arrives for the annual Venice film festival, which will present the film “Irreversibility” (Irréversible) directed by Gaspar noé in the framework of spacekase.
The Italian got into the lens paparazzi in a total black look. Monica Bellucci wearing long black dress with pleating and wide sleeves from Christian Dior.
Your image the actress added varnished shoes on high heels from Christian Louboutin, in which the star repeatedly appears on the red carpet. Completing the stylish “outfit” steel black sunglasses and luxury gold ring from Cartier.