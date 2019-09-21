Monica Bellucci starred in a stylish photo shoot for the gloss
Monica Bellucci showed in the Instagram picture from a photo shoot for Spanish ELLE magazine.
In the photo she is posing on a chair in a simple black suit and black top from Dolce & Gabbana. On top of the shoulders, the actress threw on a leopard print coat.
Her hair hanging down on the face of the delicate makeup, and in the ears — earrings by Cartier.
Monica smiles and stares into the lens of the camera, placing one hand under his head. The look is very stylish.