Monica Bellucci starred in advertising a new beauty collection by Dolce & Gabbana
55-year-old Monica Bellucci has published on his page in Instagram shot from the new photo shoot for Dolce & Gabbana. The actress introduced a new lipstick The Only One Luminous Colour Lipstick. In the photo the star appeared in a black jacket with gold embroidery and t-shirt.
Makeup was unchanged Bellucci make-up artist Letizia Carnevale. In the caption to the picture Bellucci noted that the advertising campaign was shot by the famous Duo of photographers MERT alas and with Marcus Pigott.
Stills from new advertising campaign and a mini-movie, dedicated to cosmetics, was posted on the official website Dolce & Gabbana.
Like the dress, Dolce & Gabbana, lipstick, The Only One emphasizes femininity and sensuality,
— so the creators describe the new.
In the advertising film also appear with other brand ambassadors Bianca Balti, Junie Kim, Chiara Scelsi and Katrina Lo.
The new campaign is a playful combination of individuality and style. Here the energy of a Dolce & Gabbana reflected in a series of vivid images. Combining many of the iconic individuals of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty campaigns appear women of different ages, different appearance and culture. But each of them is luxurious and brings his unique vision of beauty,
— said in the promotional video of Dolce & Gabbana.
Recall that Monica, which has long been friends with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, became the face of Dolce & Gabbana Make Up in 2012.
A fantastic woman, so Sunny, so feminine. Working with her is like working with a family member. She is our icon, the emblem of Dolce & Gabbana. We met in 1989 or 1990… We really grew up together,
says Italian Duo.
A year later, the actress presented a collection of makeup and lipstick Monica, named in her honor.
Lipstick says a lot about a woman. This is the most traditional ritual. I remember my grandmother: despite her age, she always got out a mirror and applied some red lipstick before going to Church. Of course, it wasn’t an attempt to draw attention to himself — it was a feminine ritual that would bring her pleasure,
she said in an interview.