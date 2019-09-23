Monica Bellucci totally changed the image (photo)
Famous Italian actress Monica Bellucci, which until recently sported on the red carpet at the Venice film festival, showcasing a long luxurious hair, radically changed her image. 54-year-old star cut off her hair and appeared with an unusual short haircut-a Bob.
In a new image, she appeared at a fashion show Dolce&Gabbana spring-summer-2020. For the release of the actress chose a crisp white pants suit, sheer black blouse with bow on the neck. Complements the image of stylish black glasses.
To change the image of the actress was advised by her hairdresser John nollet, with whom she worked for many years. The stylist wanted to make an image of Monica easier and more nepredskazuemym.
