Monkeys have mastered complex tools, three thousand years ago
People were not the only beings able to produce special tools.
Scientists discovered that Brazilian monkey Capuchin (Sapajus libidinosus) has mastered the technique of production “cutting” instruments is already three thousand years ago, according to
We are talking about the stones, artificially sharpened at one edge. Our ancestors learned to make them about 2.8 – 3.3 million years ago, abiva one stone to others.
Until recently it was believed that no animal is able to repeat this procedure. Some types use artificial tools for obtaining food, but they are much more primitive.
But a recent study found – the technique of making sharp stones practiced by monkeys, whose intellectual level, even in comparison with chimpanzees, estimated low.
The Capuchins have learned to unjam the stones together, producing “tools” that are very similar to artifacts of ancient people.
The stones were used not only for production and cutting food, but also for digging pits and even to attract the attention of females.
Scientists have conducted excavations in a national Park inhabited by monkeys, and dated was found in the soil of the rubble.
It turned out that the Capuchins used them for at least 450 generations.
Moreover, manufacturing technology has changed over time. The oldest tools were small and light and was intended, apparently, for soft food.
About 500 years ago, the monkeys have moved on to more solid foods and has mastered more massive tools.
About 200 years ago in their diet appeared cashews, and chopped form changed again.
Scientists have noted that relatively “fresh” tools are made more elaborately than the old.
In other words, the cultural evolution of Capuchin is about the same as in Homo sapiens several million years ago.
Studying monkeys, experts expect to learn more about the development of modern man.
Earlier it was reported that evolution can go in reverse – so, people have increasingly seen the throwback typical ancient ancestors.