Monosodium glutamate: the myths and reality
One of the most used in the world of dietary supplements is subject of debate about whether it is permissible it uses.
Monosodium glutamate (E621) is one of the most popular supplements, it is used worldwide to enhance the taste. Originally, this substance began to be isolated from marine algae. Now there are many ways of getting it, but for the food industry it is not chemically synthesized and is produced from vegetable raw materials or as waste products of bacteria. Therefore, MSG is considered natural.
Yet many fear this Supplement. For over 50 years has not silenced the debate about it. The first who reported about the dangers of supplements, was a researcher immigrant Robert Ho man Kwok. He reported that he had ailments after visiting Chinese restaurants: weakness, palpitations, numbness of the face, neck. However, he stressed that at home after eating it these symptoms experienced. It was assumed that in the US in Chinese restaurants use monosodium glutamate, and in China no. The phenomenon dubbed “Chinese restaurant syndrome”, but studies have not confirmed this.
During this time, there were many studies, but unambiguous data to and failed. Still no daily consumption of this Supplement although the past two years in Europe, this question is actively discussed. It is known that in 1980-ies in cancers one study has established a link between the consumption of glutamate and two cases of asthma, but subsequent research situation is not clarified. In the 1990s, there is evidence that a large number of glutamate on an empty stomach provokes unpleasant symptoms, but reliable evidence was not presented.