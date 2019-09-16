“Monster from the East” will bring winter to Europe the most severe frosts over the last 30 years
British meteorologists warned about coming to Europe extremely cold cyclone, which they called “the Monster from the East”. Under its influence, in January-February 2020 the temperature will drop to a minimum over the past thirty years. As reported by “FACTS”, the Russian city was covered with snow already in early autumn, that was a disaster.
In addition, scientists say about the upcoming heavy snowfall.
It is noted that the influence of the cyclone, the British had already felt in February 2019. Then in Scotland the temperature fell to minus 14 degrees and the wind gusts reached 112 mph. In England also fell more than 50 cm of snow, which resulted in the deaths of 17 people, including one child.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, has already ended the Indian summer.
