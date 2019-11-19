Montenegro caught Ukrainians, “bomb” ATMs across the country
In Montenegro, three Ukrainian citizens became suspects in case of theft of money from ATMs in the cities of Budva, Tivat and Podgorica. In all cities cash removed with the help of special technical equipment. We will remind, Ukrainians warned of a popular scheme of fraud in obtaining funds at ATMs.
According to the investigation, all they managed to steal about 138 thousand euros, while the largest amount was abducted in Podgorica.
According to the local newspaper, the attackers connected to the ATM of the same Bank.
At the moment, arrested two defendants in the case (this happened at the border checkpoint), the third is still wanted.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the cases of undermining of ATMs. “FACTS” wrote about such incidents in the Dnieper river and Kiev.
