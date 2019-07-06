Montreal Impact vs Minnesota Stars live streaming free: preview, betting tips
“Montreal” will hold their home match against “Minnesota” on July 7, and a team of experts of our site will tell about it in the forecast. How will it end?
Montreal Impact
Canadians occupy the third place in the East, having in their assets 30 points. “Montreal” got a lot of time to rest, before which the “Impact” had home fights against “Salt Lake” (2: 1), “Orlando” (0: 3) and “Seattle” (2: 1). On June 27, the hosts beat Portland (2: 1), but in the last meeting of the month they lost in Atlanta (1: 2).
Minnesota Stars
“United” are in a frenzied form, after a failure in Colorado “Minnesota” knocked out of the US Open Kansas (4: 1) and Houston (3: 2), and then without any chance I scored three points at home matches with Cincinnati (7: 1) and San Jose (3: 1). Minneapolis players scored as many as 17 goals in the last four matches.
Statistics
“Montreal” has played the last six games on TB 2.5.
Minnesota held four past meetings for a total of 2.5 more.
United scored 17 times in four past meetings.
“Impact” miss already six games in a row.
Forecast
It is unlikely that a viscous struggle can be expected from such a game. Most likely, the team will attack, which ultimately will result in an abundance of goals scored. We believe that there will be a forecast for the total more.
We rely on a double chance for guests who are in excellent mood.
We predict a total of 2.5 more for 1.80 and a double second chance