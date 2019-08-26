Moraes scored his milestone goal in the Ukrainian’s career (video)
Junior Moraes
In the 5th round of the Ukrainian Favbet League Shakhtar Donetsk in Kharkov took “Mariupol”.
The match ended in a crushing win 5:1.
Note that by the 12th minute, thanks to the double Tete (8th and 11th minute) and a goal scored by Junior Moraes, the miners won 3:0.
When this goal Moraes was his anniversary, the hundredth of his career in Ukraine.
Moraes differed, consisting of three different clubs: 37 goals he scored for Donetsk “metallurg” 34 in the “Dynamo” and 29 for “Shakhtar”.
Including 79 Junior goals scored in the Ukrainian League, 15 in Europe and 6 in the Cup of Ukraine.
To enter the symbolic 100 club Moraes took 202 match (200 for club and 2 for the team), and in temporal terms – 7 years and 37 days. Faster reached grandmaster of the turn only Andriy Shevchenko (186 th) and Maksim Shatskikh (189 minutes).
Last season, Moraes was the best scorer of the championship of Ukraine.
Add that to his 200th match in Shakhtar held Marlos.
A review of the match Shakhtar – Mariupol on yuotube channel, the official broadcaster of the Premier League.