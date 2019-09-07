More and more every year: the level of marijuana use by students in US hits record
Students American colleges in 2018 consumed a record amount of marijuana. The figure is the highest since 1983, prior to that, similar studies have not been conducted. This writes Fox Business.
A new University of Michigan study shows that among College students the U.S. marijuana use is at its highest level in 35 years.
The results, compiled in 2018, based on the responses of about 1,400 students aged 19 to 22 years, including 900 College students, students in full-day (stationary training), and about 500 students listening to individual courses (correspondence courses).
However, researchers have comparable data on students, starting only in 1980. Therefore, it is difficult to say how common was the use of marijuana in the 1960s and 1970-ies.
43% of students who participated in the study said they used some form of marijuana at least once in the past year. This is 38 percent more than in the previous survey.
About 25% said they had used marijuana in the past month in the previous survey, the figure was 21%. And about 6% said they had used marijuana 20 or more times in the past month. Among adults of the same age who are not College students, the figure was 11%.
The survey also revealed another 11% of College students who said they Napili marijuana in the past month. This is more than twice that in the survey of 2017.
John Schulenburg, one of the researchers from Michigan expressed concern about the increasing use of cannabis.
“We are very concerned at the frequent use of marijuana by students,” he said, adding that he believes that it may be associated with poor academic performance and a negative impact on the psychological state.
Numerous studies show that marijuana can have a harmful effect on cognitive development of adolescents, in violation of Executive brain function, speed of information processing, memory, attention span and concentration. The damage can be measured by means of tests on IQ.
Researchers observed subjects from childhood to age 38, found a decrease in IQ among people under 25 years of age, who consistently used marijuana every week. In addition, studies have shown that significant effects of marijuana on adolescents can be a predictor of disorders associated with the use of opioids.
The reason why the brain of young people as vulnerable to the effects of drugs is that the brain — especially the prefrontal cortex, which controls decision-making, judgment and impulse control — continues to develop in humans until the age of 25.
Now researchers are well aware of how marijuana affects the brain. The chemical in marijuana responsible for boosting mood and relaxation (THC — tetrahydrocannabinol), interferes with the exchange of information between neurons. Regular effects of THC on the adolescent brain can permanently change the neural pathways associated with cognition, including learning, attention and emotional responses. Some teenagers, this can also lead to long-term dependency.
That’s why the American Academy of Pediatrics warns young people and adolescents from the use of marijuana in medicine and for relaxation. In adults some of the dosage forms of THC are approved for specific indications, such as nausea caused by chemotherapy for cancer treatment. Natioanlity the main ingredient in marijuana (CBD, cannabidiol) approved from the medical point of view for certain types of epilepsy and other indications.
Why today the use of marijuana for teenagers is much more dangerous than it was 20 or 30 years ago? The fact that marijuana grown in our time, much more powerful. In the early 1990-ies the average THC content in seized marijuana accounted for approximately 3.7%, in a modern, tested in institutions in Colorado, the THC content was already of 18.7%.