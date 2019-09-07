More dangerous than Yellowstone: super volcano in Antarctica could destroy half a planet
In Antarctica, scientists have discovered the SUPERVOLCANO, which is larger and potentially more dangerous than even one of the most terrifying volcanoes the world — the Yellowstone Caldera. About it writes “Reporter”.
The eruption of such a “monster”, but still in the thick of the thousand-year ice will cause catastrophic destabilization of the Antarctic ice sheet. Billions of tons of fresh water will pour into the oceans, which will lead not only to the rise of the level of the latter, but also to the violation of the basic ocean currents, particularly the Gulf stream.
The melting of only 2% of the Antarctic ice sheet is fraught with flooding of cities such as new York, Amsterdam, Shanghai and many other coastal cities. The vast majority of Islands in the Indian and Atlantic oceans forever will go under water.
The effects of emission of ash Antarctic volcano will experience for yourself all the inhabitants of the planet, wherever they were. In addition, large emissions of water vapor generated due to contact of molten lava and frozen ice will have a detrimental effect on the Earth’s climate. The rains combined with ash will transform entire regions of the planet into uninhabitable space.
The Yellowstone Caldera, or as it is referred to as the Yellowstone SUPERVOLCANO, located in Wyoming in Yellowstone national Park, and takes his third. From the point of view of Geology, it is, in all senses of the word “hot spot”: a huge bubble of molten magma, covered by a plateau.
Scientists know of three eruptions of this volcano, 2.1 million years ago, 1.3 million, and 640 thousand years. Eruptions occur every 600-800 thousand years, and it means that now mankind is waiting for the eruption of Yellowstone, as it’s time.
A specialist in volcanoes, Brian Walsh, describing the inevitable eruption, said first, there will be a massive earthquake that will signal the movement of magma to the surface. Then followed the explosion of the Caldera, and the lava will flood in a few days, all within a radius of 65 kilometers from the volcano. Clouds of hot ash destroyed vegetation at great distances, will damage the infrastructure, power lines, disrupt water supply.
For the US, it will be a disaster, but affected the whole planet. A plume of ash into the atmosphere will cause a continuing long winter, which will lead to enormous damage in agriculture, hunger and extinction of many species of animals and plants.
Humanity will likely survive, but will face a serious problem of hunger and the inevitable in this case, conflicts over resources. Civilization as we know it, will suffer a devastating blow. After Yellowstone, everything will be different.
But to predict the eruption is very difficult, both SUPERVOLCANO can “sleep” for hundreds of years, and can Wake up in the next few years.
In addition, American researchers have calculated and found that the impact on the planet a large celestial body (meteor) will inevitably lead to the eruption of Yellowstone.