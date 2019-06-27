More Democrats and Republicans in Congress are competing in the care of illegals
The U.S. Senate has blocked approved by the House of representatives a bill to provide $ 4.5 billion to help illegals in the first place, unaccompanied child immigrants at the southern border of the United States.
Instead, Senate Republicans offered their version of the bill on humanitarian aid to illegal immigrants, BBC reports.
The bill Democrats passed the House of representatives June 25, assumed additional allocation of $ 4.5 billion to address humanitarian issues on the us-Mexican border, which among other things includes the provision of additional funding for food, water, medical services and increase the level of safety of unaccompanied children of illegal immigrants.
This bill contains provisions which deprive the property of Donald trump the opportunity to direct any portion of this funding to support the activities of the immigration and customs services at the border, what’s not to like Republicans and the President who promised to veto the project in case of its adoption by Congress.
The Republican leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell stated that the approved by the House of representatives a bill to help “hopeless”. Instead, the Senate, controlled by Republicans, proposed a project, which is now preparing to vote.
The leader of the Democrats in the lower house of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, in turn, promised that the Senate alternative bill did not pass the vote in the House of representatives.
The difference between the amounts that propose to distinguish these two bills are small. The project of the house of representatives would allocate $ 4.5 billion, and the project of Senate — 4.6 billion.
What is the difference between bills
Both bills contain a ban on the use of funding for the construction of a wall on the border of USA and Mexico. They are both aimed mainly at improving the conditions of detention of migrants on the southern border, but part of the money will go and the guards.
The document proposed by the Senate, proposes to allocate money from the budget of the Pentagon and has fewer restrictions on how money can be spent.
In the version approved by the House of representatives, such restrictions are greater, and standards for detention spelled out more specifically.
Before the adoption of the bill in the House, it was changed due to the fact that some legislators did not like that the money will be allocated including the security forces, conducting a policy of “zero tolerance” towards migrants.
Why is it important
In the border detention centres for illegal immigrants, hundreds of children are, and the conditions in them, according to lawyers and human rights defenders, terrifying.
A group of advocates recently visited one of these centres by court order. They reported that the camp is full and that the older children from ten years in the absence of adults should care of the babies.
“Many of those with whom I spoke, held there for weeks, some for almost a month. Meanwhile, by law they have to reallocate within 72 hours”, — said the head of the migrant rights Clinic at the Law school of Columbia University Elora Mukherjee.
“From the moment of crossing the border they were not allowed even to bathe, they smell bad. They are dressed in the same clothes, which crossed the border, covered in everything from urine to breast milk,” she added.
On the background of the dispute about the children of migrants, the surge of anger in the U.S. has caused a photograph of the bodies of the Mexican Oscar Ramirez and his daughter, Valeria, drowned while trying to swim across the Rio Grande. Their tragic story can be read here.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Trump promised to start on the morning of 23 June, a large-scale ICE raids at families of illegal immigrants. It was noted that “family” operation will affect up to 2,000 families who have handed down deportation orders. These families generally live in 10 U.S. cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, new York, Los Angeles and others.
- Authorities in major cities across the country opposed the decision of trump. Promised the people legal protection and support.
- However, before the beginning raids for the mass deportation of the President changed his mind. Trump said that he postpones the carrying out raids in an attempt to negotiate with Democrats on immigration.
- In an attempt to make the first step to solving this problem, the Democrats in the House of representatives on June 25 passed a bill on humanitarian aid to illegal immigrants at the border, however, the Republicans and the President, he was not satisfied.