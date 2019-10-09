More Donbass, Crimea: the legendary Russian rapper blew up the network hard clip (video)
The legendary Russian singer Andrey Menshikov (legalize) blew up the network with a video for their song “Stagnation 2.0”.
The video, posted on YouTube, has already gathered almost a thousand of comments that rapper thank you for the truth.
Menshikov said that he “has come to join the Russophobes”.
“All my life with weights on my leg, to my country. I am grateful enough for Russia to God, but I don’t believe in a particular way — to be poor”, — he sings.
In the song Legalize criticized the army, “the king” and hangers-on. “If not him, then who? If not — flood. Shut up, mug, and honour the king — and now the entire ceiling”, — with bitterness he States.
Remembered legalize and Syria, and relations between Russia and Ukraine, “Crimea is ours”.
“More blood, more Salisbury and Siry, more Donbass, Crimea — more evil for Russia. To around on the spirit we do not tolerate, so we shut everybody finally headed Messiah”sings the rapper.
In the clip, the rapper ballerina fighting with the security forces.
“The poet and master of words! Respect for the truth”, “This is real Rap! Legalize, thank you”, write the commentators.
