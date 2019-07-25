More hundreds of flights canceled at Amsterdam airport Schiphol due to a failure in the filling system (PHOTO)

Loading...

Over hundreds of flights cancelled and hundreds of flights are delayed due to a malfunction in filling system, Schiphol airport, said on Wednesday the Dutch broadcasting Corporation. About the failure and delays also reported on the airport’s website.

According to BNR Nieuwsradio , 147 flights from Schiphol and the harbour air cancelled. Earlier also it was reported that about 160 flights have been delayed. A number of flights from Amsterdam and in the Netherlands, the city has diverted to neighbouring airports. While it remains unclear how many passengers can fly on Wednesday. At the airport is training facilities cots on which people can spend the night if necessary, reports TASS.

The official representative of the Schiphol Hans van Kastel said that at the moment it remains unclear how much time will be spent on Troubleshooting, which began at approximately 13:00 local time (14:00 GMT). According to him, to find an alternative supplier of aviation fuel is currently not possible.