More space debris: SpaceX wants to launch thousands of satellites
The company SpaceX has asked the International telecommunication Union (ITU) resolution on the launching of additional 30 thousand communication satellites for global Internet distribution Starlink.
These tens of thousands will complement nearly 12,000 spacecraft, the launch of which SpaceX has requested to allow the Federal communications Commission (FCC).
If the company receives approval from SpaceX will be 20 times more active satellites in orbit. Estimated megapark company 5 times exceed the number of all spacecraft ever launched by mankind (current and defunct).
SpaceX plans to launch Starlink, and then to build a highway of the Internet around the Earth.
“That system was economically viable, is actually quite on the order of 1000 satellites, said Musk, Business Insider in may during a call with reporters.
Additional spaceships seem to reflect SpaceX plans relatively deep future Starlink. Since it will fly more satellites, they will bring both risks and benefits.
New satellite Internet project can become “cash cows” for a few billion dollars
There are several reasons why companies such as SpaceX, Amazon, OneWeb, Iridium and others, I want to start a large group of satellites providing Internet. Chief among them is rake in billions of dollars.
Traditional satellite Internet relies on space ships that are more older, more expensive and are approximately 22 236 miles (around 35 785 km) from Earth. This limits the coating and causes delays.
But, say, Starlink would cover the Ground at a distance of from hundreds to 1,000 miles with a large number of newer satellites. They also would connect to the floating highway of the Internet, providing a faster alternative fibre-optic cables covering the whole world, — a privilege that financial traders would pay a lot of money.
The close proximity and relationship will also increase the speed of download and upload for users, while reducing lags in dozens of times. Mass production of inexpensive satellites on four-wheel drive vehicles such as the planned space system SpaceX would also keep the cost relatively low.
Gwynn Shotwell, President and chief operating officer of SpaceX, in may 2018, said that the completion of Starlink could cost $ 10 billion or more. But in may, Musk said that the company could obtain from 30 to 50 billion dollars a year, covering a few percent of the total business of the global telecommunications industry.
The FCC provided an opportunity for SpaceX to November 2027 to reach its maximum planned fleet of nearly 12,000 satellites Starlink. Approval of the organization is important because it monitors and regulates global satellite frequencies that companies and governments are planning to use “to prevent signal interference and distortion spectrum”.
New satellites will be in orbit anywhere from 204 miles (328 kilometers) to 360 miles (580 kilometers), according to Space News, which had considered the application.
Practical goal Starlink (apart from Finance) is to cover the Ground high-speed and affordable Internet access. The presence of a greater number of access points will help this goal. Even a partial deployment of the Starlink will benefit the financial sector, as well as provide Internet access in rural and remote areas.
The more satellites in orbit, the higher the risk of space collisions
SpaceX attracts a lot of attention Starlink, but this is not the only company, which plans to launch a large number of satellites. For example, Amazon hopes to launch its satellites 3 236 system Kuiper.
Each of these new fleets significantly increases the risk of collision of the spacecraft with each other. The same applies to space debris, or high-speed debris that can stun, disable or destroy satellites.
Amazon and SpaceX plan to launch satellites that can avoid collisions. However, new application Amazon suggests that if 5% or one in twenty satellites will be damaged in the great constellation, the risk of collision will be about 6%.
In addition, SpaceX of 60 satellites Starlink 5% refused: three ceased to operate after they are deployed. Mask before the launch said that the device was experimental. “There are a lot of new technology, so some of these satellites might not work,” said Musk.
Despite this, for the first time since 2004, the FCC stands ready to tighten its rules to prevent collisions between satellites and creating new debris.