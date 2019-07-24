More than 1/3 of parents in Toronto help children to pay for housing (PHOTO)

Loading...

In Toronto it is well known that housing is expensive, especially for young people trying to enter the market, and tenure is rarely an option.

But only if your parents are not willing to intervene.

A new study found that more than a third of parents in the country help their children cover the cost of rental housing.

In the Leger survey company on the issue of housing affordability, commissioned by the FP Canada, was attended by more than 1,500 Canadians, and the results showed that 35% of parents with children over the age of 18 to help his children pay the rent.

The survey also revealed that 24% of people over the age of 18 years old financially dependent on their parents in buying a home.

This financial assistance will be expensive. Parents understand that they have to use their savings and to delay retirement to help their children.

Residents of Toronto and other cities are much more likely to use retirement savings to improve housing conditions for their children.

Of those who expect to help their children with the purchase of housing, 39% are going to postpone retirement: this figure increased by more than 10% from 2017.