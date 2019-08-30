More than 1.5 million people signed a petition against the suspension of the Parliament of great Britain (PHOTO)

Loading...

Over 1.5 million people signed the evening of Thursday posted on the website of the UK Parliament a petition to prevent the suspension of work of the house of Commons (the lower house of the legislature).

“The work of the Parliament cannot be suspended and cannot be dissolved until such time as provided for in article 50 [of the Lisbon Treaty on EU] term [of the talks] will not be significantly extended or the United Kingdom will not abandon its intention to withdraw from the European Union”, – stated in the text of the petition, which already was in second place among the most popular in the history of the British Parliament.

The petition was posted on the website of Westminster on August 6, and it took more than 22 days, or 531 hours to overcome a mark in 10 thousand signatures. That all changed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that it received the sanction of Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament until October 14, reports TASS. Just one hour after this collective appeal was signed by 100 thousand people, and by midnight the number of subscribers amounted to 1 million, and the second half of the next day – 1.5 million.

While the record was filed in the early years of the petition for the abolition of Brexit. She scored 6.1 million signatures.

Under the current UK procedure, any online appeal garnered more than 10 thousand signatures, requires official response of the government and after reaching the mark of 100 thousand should be debated in Parliament. However, as practice shows, the petition for Brexit, which since the time of the referendum in 2016 have been several dozen, not in forces somehow affect the process of withdrawal from the EU.

Postponement of meetings of the Parliament should come into force not earlier than September 9 and not later than 12 September and will last until October 14. Johnson thus rejected the assertion that this measure aims to prevent the deputies to block the exit of the country from the EU without an agreement on the terms Brexit. MPs from the labour party and their colleagues from other parties, including from the camp of the conservatives, criticized the decision, not excluding the announcement of the vote of no confidence in the government and the convening of General elections. Brexit is scheduled for October 31.

We add that the British not only massively sign a petition against the suspension of Parliament, but come to protest. In London, protests were held near the Prime Minister’s residence on Downing street. One of the protesters came back in a mask of Boris Johnson, holding a shovel, and found the grave with the inscription “Rest in peace, British democracy”.

Outside Parliament, demonstrators blocked the road, demanding to “stop the coup”. Protesters held in hand posters against Boris Johnson and sang “No one voted for Boris” (“no One voted for Boris”). “We are here to resist the coup Boris Johnson. We have a representative democracy, and, suspending Parliament, you deprive people of democratic rights,” said the Deputy leader of the green party Amelia Womack, calling the decision Johnson’s disregard for parliamentary procedures. Another participant in the meetings called Brexit “xenophobia of the highest level”. The crowd was not without fisticuffs.

Protests were also held in Manchester and Edinburgh. On the news about the suspension of Parliament, the British pound fell to 1,2196 dollar. The day before he was worth 1.23 USD.

According to the survey, only 28% of Britons support a step of the Prime Minister. 47% oppose the suspension of Parliament in such conditions for a whole month. In total the survey was attended by 5.7 thousand persons.