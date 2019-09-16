More than 10 forest fires in California: what and where is burning, and what to prepare residents. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
Almost every day Sep reported new forest fires in California. We have collected the most relevant and important information that will help you to be informed and stay safe.
What to watch for fires
Here’s an interactive map on which you can follow to get updates on fires in California in September. Often to obtain the most current information is to see all the cards as the fires do not always coincide with the pace of the update data, writes Heavy.
One of the best interactive maps — Inciweb, its full version can be seen at this link. Works well as an embedded Google map, which also included the localization of the fires, according to Inciweb. Depending on the browser and its settings you may need to zoom in using the + button on the map or change the settings to display only the fires from Inciweb.
Another easy card offers Ca.gov. By clicking on the link, you can enter your address to see how close the fires are to your location.
Please note that the new fires are not indicated on these maps until then, until a few hours after the fire.
Another embeddable interactive map of the fires are provided UCANR.edu. This map is only updated twice a day so it may not be as relevant as the above two interactive maps.
Active fires according to 15 September 2019
A separate category worth mentioning organized fires: the fires that are created purposefully with defined goals and local forestry or other authorized service and fully controlled. Now these fires are in the vicinity of Yreka, California.
So you can quickly find a specific scene of the fire, we’ve listed them in alphabetical order.
Broder Fire
The fire area of 381 acres (154 ha), controlled at 70%, it was started by lightning on August 8, and is located to the North-East of the Broder meadow. The fire spread moderately in the region can be smoke.
Cow Fire
The fire engulfed the 1975 acres (799 ha), control — 30%. The fire began suddenly on July 25. The affected area covers a national Park Inyo and the wilderness of the “Golden trout”. 7 Sep warning has been updated — the authorities recommend people to avoid this area. After it became known that the fire successfully uncontrollable, but more exact numbers are not published.
Fork Fire
The fire started on 8 September in the early evening and was caused by lightning. Area — the Middle Fork Parker Creek, in the wilderness “South Warner”. The fire covered 39 acres (15.7 hectares) of the area. It is reported that the activity of distribution of fire is very low and the fire was successfully controlled.
Henthorne Fire
The fire covered an area of 244 acres (98 hectares), as of September 14 it has been localized at 90%. The area covered by the fire, located 15 miles (24 km) North-East of Covelo in the County of Mendocino, near lake Henthorn. The cause of the fire investigating.
The Horseshoe Fire in juniper flats
The fire in riverside County is 250 acres (101 hectares), as of the morning of September 15 the fire was localized at 20%. It is located near the 21 000-th block trails Stagecoach Trail.
Because of this fire on Saturday evening, September 14, 200 residents of 600 homes in the community of Mayberry in the San Jacinto received an evacuation order from the fire Department riverside County, says NBC Los Angeles.
On Sunday afternoon orders, relative to homes closer to the West of Warren road and South of mulberry street, was canceled. Residents returning home, recommended to wait to give the chance to firemen to cope with fire.
While there were no reports of damaged structures or human injury.
The fire started on the 10 acres (4 hectares), but a few hours has covered 75 acres (30 ha), and then 100 (40 ha). Overnight, the area has doubled. To fight the flame arrived at the scene more than 200 firefighters and two air tankers and one helicopter.
The area of air quality management on the South coast informed the population about the appearance of smoke, resulting in air quality may be affected in San Jacinto, beaumont, Calimesa, Banning, and Cabazon. The warning is relevant until mid-Monday.
In place of running an evacuation center. This link to information that will help you to stay up to date.
Kidder 2 Fire
The fire area of 181 acres (73 ha), localized in 54%, was caused by lightning. It is located in the Marble mountain wilderness to the West of Etna, CA. It is reported that the fire has minimal activity, but it gives a rich smoke on the perimeter.
KNF Lightning Fires
In Klamath national as a result of strong winds on 11 and 12 September was approximately 40 separate fires. Most of them are controlled and remain small, from 1/10 acre up to 5 acres (2 hectares). Work at the site fire brigade.
Lake View Terrace Fire Near Sylmar
14 September near the 210 freeway on Lakeview on fire of haystack, the result was a large-scale fire, it stopped traffic on all lanes in the Western part of the highway. As of September 15, the fire was completely extinguished.
Lime Fire
The fire began on 4 September due to a lightning strike, by 15 September it has been localized by 84% and occupied an area of 1872 acres (757 ha). The location is near lime Gulch in Klimatskim national forest, West of I-5, North of highway 96. By the evening of 12 September, the Siskiyou County Sheriff announced an evacuation of residents caught in the potential exposure of fire and smoke. The developments can be followed on Facebook and Instagram.
Lone Fire
The fire is 5737 acres (2321 ha) and as of September 13 has been localized up to 95%, the fire is no longer listed as active on the main card. The fireplace was in the National forest Modoc in Modoc County, near lake Pinnacle, in the heart Gabled Ranger. A fire triggered by lightning.
Middle Fire
The fire covered area of 575 acres (232 hectares) a mile East of trail Canyon Creek and was caused by lightning on 5 September. The fire moves down the slopes, so it is expected that the fire did not spread far. Closest Hiking trails closed to full localization. The fire injured two firefighters.
Ramshorn Fire/SHF Lightning Fires
The fire occurred on 12 September in the morning and took 280 acres (113 hectares) in National forest Shasta-Trinity County of Trinity. Now he is 100% localized.
South Fire
The fire started in a national forest Shasta-Trinity Tehama County, as of September 15, he swept 4727 acres (1912 ha) and was localized by 20%. The center is located 15 miles South of Platinum, California. The expected increase of wind may accelerate the spread of fire.
Springs Fire
To update 10 days ago for this fire reported that it was localized to 98% and 4840 acres covered (1958 ha). The fire broke out due to a lightning strike. Burned area in 13 miles (21 km) from Li-Vinning. At the time of the last update trails and roads remained closed. Area after the fire still threat to learn more, visit Inciweb or Facebook page.
Taboose Fire
The fire covers 9438 acres (3819 ha) and is localized in 59%. Lit area to the southwest of big pine and to the North-West of Aberdeen. The cause is being investigated. The strong wind persisted along with the threat of rapid spread of fire. Residents of the Owens valley are warned to be very careful.
Tenaja Fire
The area is 1926 acres (779 ha), as of 14 September, the fire was localized at 100%. The fire began on 4 September, about Tenaja road and Clinton Keith road in La cross and the fire quickly spread, just a few hours. To learn more about this fire here.
Walker Fire Susanville
First information about the fire appeared on 4 September, its cause is unknown. By September 15 the fire had covered 186 53 acres (21 523 ha) and was localized in 67%. Lit area to the East of Genesi, near Indian Creek and the Beckworth-Genesi road, 11 miles (17 km) from Taylorsville. Issued a warning about a possible strong winds and the recommendation for possible evacuation. You can sign up here for important updates or call 530-616-8625 to learn more.
The great fire of 2019 in California seen from space
On September 4, the fire Walker Fire has grown to 186 53 acres (21 523 ha) and was localized in 67%, which made it the largest forest fire in California this year, according to InciWeb and Yahoo News.
Fire engulfed parts of National forest Plumas. At the direction of the County Sheriff, the areas of intersection of Murdoch and stony are still under the effect of the order on mandatory evacuation, while other areas, where such orders were announced earlier, remained under the influence of the warnings of a recommendatory nature.
September 8, the image scanner Landsat 8 took a picture of Walker Fire with a combination of natural colors, imposed on the composition of artificial color to further emphasize the burnt areas, according to NASA.
“On Monday, fire crews will get some support of a nature in Northern California the rains will come, says the weatherman AccWeather Renee Duff. This will be the first appreciable rainfall since the end of may for Sacramento”.
Now in containing the fire involved more than 2,000 people.
In addition to precipitation, the region is waiting for gusty winds, so the flame can swell and spread, causing unpredictable movement of a forest fire.
The only was the largest fire in California was the Rancho Fire, which burned 410 203 acres (166 000 ha) of the area in 2018. He became part of a larger Complex of Mendocino Fire with fire River Fire. This combination became the largest recorded fire in the history of the complex, which has burned 459 123 acres (185 800 hectares) of land. Rancho Fire was caused by sparks flying from the hammer, hammering into the ground metal stake.