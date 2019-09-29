More than 100 thousand cases of cancer: drinking water in the US contains carcinogens
Drinking water in water supply systems USA contains chemicals that provoke cancer. These data were identified in the study, a non-governmental organization Environmental Working Group (EWG), says Fox News.
“Most of the public water systems in compliance with the legal norms announced in a press release Olga Naidenko, Ph. D., Vice-President of EEC for research. — However, recent studies show that pollutants present in the water in concentrations that are perfectly legal, can cause harm to human health”.
In a study published in the scientific journal Heliyon, the researchers evaluated 22 carcinogenic pollutants and found that most of the health risks associated with arsenic, by-products of disinfection and radioactive pollutants.
The human impact of tap water containing carcinogens has led to 105 887 cases of cancer in the U.S. over the past 70 years. This is equivalent to four cases of cancer per 10 thousand people. Fortunately, the use of a water filter reduces the risk of exposure to these contaminants.
Assessing the risk of cancer are standard for air quality assessment in the Agency for environmental protection (EPA). This study is the first of its kind, which carries out a comprehensive assessment of cancer risk due to contaminants of drinking water.
“Drinking water contains complex mixtures of contaminants and government agencies are now evaluating the hazard of these pollutants to health, analyzing them one by one,” said Sidney Evans, research analyst and the author of the article.
“People are exposed to combinations of chemicals, so it is important that we begin to assess their impact on health, considering the combined effects of multiple pollutants,” — said the expert.
The study analyzed the water quality parameters of the 48 363 public water systems. These systems provide water to 86% of homes in the United States. The remaining 14% comes from private wells for drinking water.
The study showed that the risk is higher in the Western part of the country due to the partial lack of water faced by the inhabitants of this part of the United States.
“More dry conditions reduce the availability of water from surface sources, concentrate pollutants in existing water sources, and encourage communities to use groundwater resources even in areas where the underlying aquifers may contain higher levels of arsenic or radioactive chemicals,” said Evans.
It is also established that those who use public water sources in small communities, are at greater risk than residents of larger settlements.
“First you need to prioritize the protection of water sources, to ensure that these pollutants don’t get into drinking water supplies,” concluded Naidenko.