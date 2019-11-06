More than 11,000 scientists said about global climate disaster
The researchers also suggested that changes in economic and demographic world politics
An international team of scientists analyzed the array data obtained in 40 years of comprehensive observations of climate change around the world and announced a “global climate catastrophe”. Under the results of the work, which was published in the journal BioScience, was signed by more than 11,000 scientists from 153 countries.
According to them, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere since 1979 has increased by 20%, and the levels of methane and nitrous oxide have increased by 10%. The surface temperature of the Earth increased by 0.7 degrees, the area of Arctic ice decreased by about 40%. Also dropped the pH of the ocean and if nothing changes, then, according to the scientists, after 40 years, the number of marine animals will be significantly reduced due to unsuitability of habitat.
Encouraging factors are the decline in world fertility rates, slowing the rate of forest loss in the Amazon forest, the increase in consumption of renewable energy, tax for air pollutants.
The researchers suggested that changes in the economic and demographic policy. They are offered to implement methods of saving and efficient use of energy to reduce emissions and the reduction of methane, soot and hydrofluorocarbons into the atmosphere.