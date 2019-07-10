More than $15 million: as Biden made a fortune after retiring from the post of Vice-President of the USA
The publication notes that in 2017 the family of Joseph Biden donated about $1 million to charity.
Former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden for two years after leaving his post in the administration of former us leader Barack Obama earned more than $15 million, writes TASS. This is evidenced by the financial and tax reporting of the applicant for nomination as a presidential candidate from the Democratic party, who is quoted on Tuesday the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.
According to published information, for the period from 2016 to 2018, inclusive Biden earned $15.6 million Major sources of income were public speaking, sales of books written by both themselves and his wife Jill, as well as teaching at the University of Pennsylvania. The greater part of the specified sum to the former Vice President managed to earn in the first year after he together with Obama in January 2017 left the White house.
The publication notes that the income of Biden for two years, more than three times higher than the income of his family for the period from 2004 to 2016. The Declaration also States that in 2017, the couple Biden donated about $1 million to charity, but this amount has decreased significantly to $276 million — a year later. Earlier it was reported that Biden has collected over two months — from late April to June this year, including $21.5 million of voluntary donations for the campaign.
Biden and the other 19 members of the Democratic party of the United States on June 26-27, participated in the first televised debate, held in Miami (Florida). The national Committee of the Democratic party (nkdp) plans in primary election to hold a total of 12 televised debates. The second will take place on 30 and 31 July in Detroit (Michigan), and the third will take place on 12 and 13 September, the venue is not specified. The fourth in October 2019, the fifth in November, six in December and the remaining six from January to April of 2020.
The United States presidential election will be held on 3 November 2020.