More than 1,600 of the dead: the strongest monsoon in the last 25 years struck India
The strongest monsoon rains over the past 25 years that hit India, has led to the deaths of more than 1,600 people. This writes the New York Post.
The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, has already produced 10 percent more precipitation than the average for the last 50 years, and it is expected to end in early October — a month later than usual.
According to authorities, heavy rains led to chaos, and the Northern States of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar suffered greatly from storms.
In Patna, the coastal capital of Bihar, where about 2 million people, the residents said that the wandering waist-deep in water, to go to buy the most necessary — food and water.
65-year-old Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of the district Ashiana in Patna, said that the entire city flooded with water.
“The government does nothing, and the situation is very serious,” he said.
Rescue team quickly evacuated, Deputy chief Minister of Bihar Dried modi from his flooded home in Patna.
Saket Kumar Singh, said that he was stuck for four days in the house, which was flooded with water to 2 feet (0.6 m).
“There was no electricity and despite the fact that I had the money, I was helpless,” said Singh.
In the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of India, monsoon rains led to the destruction of more than 800 homes and tracts of agricultural land was under water.
Data published by the Federal Ministry of internal Affairs show that as of September 29, 1673 people were killed in floods and heavy rains this year.
Authorities said many of the deaths were caused by collapses of walls and buildings, including in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the Western state, which in 2019 have been registered 371 death related to flooding.
“The risk of destruction of the old or weak structures increases during heavy rains, such as what happened this time”, — told Reuters Chandrakant Sharma, an expert on floods from the Department to assist in Uttar Pradesh.
According to other experts, in India there is no prevention system and flood forecasting, although the total area of flood-prone areas in the country has increased over the last decades due to deforestation, degradation of water bodies and climate change.