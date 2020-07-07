More than 2 million downloads: this 25 apps for Android can steal your data
25 Android apps were infected with malware and may steal users ‘ credentials when logging in to Facebook. This writes BGR.
Evina, a French cyber security company reported that a hacker group has developed a Suite of applications that was created similar to the app from Google from the desktop Wallpaper and lanterns, to mobile games. However, all applications have the same goal.
“When you run the app on your phone, the malware prompts for the name of the application, explains the company. — If this application is Facebook, the malware will launch the web browser, which loads Facebook. The browser appears in the foreground, what makes you think that the app launched it. When you enter your credentials in the browser, the malware executes JavaScript to get them. Then the malware sends information about your account on the server of hackers”.
Infected application:
- Super Wallpapers Flashlights
- Padenatef
- Wallpaper Level
- Contour level wallpaper
- iPlayer&iWallpaper
- Video Maker
- Color Wallpapers
- Pedometer
- Powerful Flashlight
- Super Bright Flashlight
- Super Flashlight
- Solitaire Game
- Accurate scanning of QR code
- Classic card game
- Junk file cleaning
- Synthetic Z
- File Manager
- Composite Z
- Screenshot Capture
- Daily Horoscope Wallpapers
- Wuxia Reader
- Plus Weather
- Anime Live Wallpaper
- iHealth Step Counter
It should be noted that when Google has removed malicious apps from the Play Store, the search giant also disabled app users — in addition to notify users through the service Play Protect Play Store.
According to the company, it informed Google about the malicious apps in late may. Google has investigated and taken action in June, although some applications available in the Play Store at least 2019. In aggregate, according to the French company, these apps have received more than 2 million downloads.
In recent months there have been several cases like this. One of the applications was called the Weather Forecast and, apparently, was “caught collecting user data and sending them to the server in China.”
bookmark