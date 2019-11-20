More than 200 thousand users: Wikipedia has launched a new social network without ads
Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has launched a new social network WT: Social. Since the start of October it already has over 200,000 users. About it writes BBC.
Platform as now promise never to sell user data, but will exist on donations to do without advertising.
You can register by invitation or paying for a subscription.
The network is positioning itself as a news site. In addition, users will be able to edit some content, including headlines that “mislead” readers.
Tape may not be in chronological order. First appear the latest news, not the ones that can attract the attention of the audience.
Subscription price — $ 13 per month or $ 100 a year.
“We will give you the opportunity to choose content and edit the deceptive headers, — stated in the official appeal WT: Social. — We will create the environment where the bad participants is removed, because it is right, not because it affects our profit.”
In his recent Financial Times interview, Mr Wales called the business model, focused on advertising and which is supported by the giants of social networks, “problematic.”
“Low-quality content became the leaders,” he said.
In 2017, Jimmy Wales launched crowdsourcing news platform called Wikitribune, designed to fight fake news.
However, in October 2018 disbanded his team of journalists.
WT: Social is a separate structure in Wikipedia.
According to expert in social networking Zoe Cairns, the network will have to quickly “build momentum” in order to establish itself as a viable alternative to the giants.
“This will require a lot of money, she said. — People are accustomed to free access to social networks. I think the company can pay, but ordinary people used to get news fast and free”.