More than $3 million in barrels pork: in Cleveland, the police found a fortune
In North Carolina, police discovered about $ 3 million, hidden among the pork in a tractor trailer. It is assumed that the machine was heading to the Mexican border, according to the County Sheriff’s office Cleveland.
Writes Fox News on Saturday, December 7, the tractor-trailer was heading South on Interstate 85, when a police officer-Cleveland County Community Interdiction Team stopped him. The reason for stopping the periodic motion of cars is not on your lane, and obstructing traffic.
After preliminary use of dogs in K-9, police forced the truck to move to a safe place to search.
During a search of the employee of the Sheriff’s office discovered about $ 3 million in cash in barrels of raw pork shoulder.
It is assumed that the money associated with selling drugs in the United States and sent back to the US border and Mexico.