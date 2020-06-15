More than 30 alien civilizations: scientists have made important for the future of mankind opening
Researchers have found that in our galaxy can be more than 30 alien civilizations. This writes the Independent.
In a new study scientists have figured out how many planets in our galaxy may be home to alien life, suggesting that life develops on other planets, just as it takes place on Earth, and comparing it with the planets that could be home to a similar evolution.
Scientists have discovered that our milky Way may be dozens of active civilizations. This study can also shed light on the fate of mankind and assume that our prospects for long-term survival is lower than we might think.
“In our Galaxy must be at least several tens of active civilizations, if we assume that the formation of intelligent life on other planets, as on Earth, it takes 5 billion years, said Christopher Conselice the University of Nottingham. Is the same as evolution, but on a cosmic scale. We call this calculation — Astrobiology limit Copernicus”.
Astrobiology limits Copernicus occur in two forms.
One of them is the “weak” limit, which assumes that intelligent life formed on the planet at any time after 5 billion years. The other is “strong” limit, when the life is formed between 4.5 and 5 billion years ago.
The new study used the latter, and assumed that these new types will need to grow in metal-rich environments. This is because humans evolved near rich metal environment due to the presence of Sun metal.
Previous research in 2012 suggested a suitable “minimum stellar metallicity”, necessary for the formation of planets similar to Earth.
The researchers then were able to use these assumptions about where it can form a life to understand, how many planets in our milky Way will satisfy these conditions.
Detection of any civilizations in our galaxy depends greatly on how well we can capture the signals sent into space.
These include radio broadcasts and satellite television. If these technological civilization will exist the same as ours, which sent signals over the last century or so, it is estimated, there may be 36 intelligent civilizations.
While this may be so, interact with them will be difficult. The average distance to any possible civilization is 17 000 light-years, which makes communication very difficult.
Another scenario is that we are the only intelligent life in the galaxy, and that civilizations die out before we can find them.
“Our new study suggests that the search for extraterrestrial intelligent civilizations not only show the existence of forms of life, but also give us clues about how long our own civilization,” said Professor Conselice.
“If we discover that intelligent life is common, then it shows that our civilization can last much longer than a few hundred years, and if we find that in our Galaxy there are no active civilizations, is a bad sign for our own life. The search for extraterrestrial intelligent life — even if we don’t find we discover their future and destiny,” says Conselice.
The new research was conducted by Nottingham University and published in the Astrophysical journal. This is not the only recent news involving the development of intelligent life in the galaxy.
Scientists have discovered a potential habitable planet called “Proxima In” around the star Proxima Centauri, about 4.2 light years from the Sun.
She gets a comparable amount of energy that the Earth receives from the Sun. If on the planet there is a liquid form, it can cover life, but researchers say much remains to be done before it can be confirmed, for example, to test the atmosphere and the presence of chemicals that can support life.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9937
[name] => aliens
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => inoplanetyane
)
aliens
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28620
[name] => civilization
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => civilizaciya
)
цивилизацияFacebookVkontakte
bookmark