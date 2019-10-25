More than 5 thousand: the number of children separated at the border with their parents continues to grow
At the beginning of the administration trump the American immigration authorities on the border with Mexico, separated by more than 1500 children and their parents. The total number of children separated from July 2017, over 5 400. These data led the American civil liberties Union (ACLU).
According to the ACLU, the administration reported to his lawyers that from 1 July 2017 to June 26, 2018 separated 1 556 children. Then a Federal judge in San Diego ordered the return of children to their parents.
Unfortunately, children who were without parents in this period is hard to find. All because of inadequate systems for tracking the government.
Volunteers working with the ACLU, are looking for some of them and their parents in Guatemala and Honduras.
According to the lawyer from the ACLU, Whether Galerna, 207 children were younger than 5 years. Five were less than one year, 26 — year 40 — 2 years 76 3 years 60 4 years.
The Department of justice declined to comment.
Counting is an important milestone in the account of families who have suffered because of the fight against illegal immigration. The government has identified 2814 separated children who were detained on 26 June 2018, and almost all of them were reunited with their parents.
The inner observer of the Department of health and social security in the US said that from July 2017 potentially thousands more were separated, prompting district judge Dana of Sabraw to give the administration six months to identify them.
The administration has also separated 1090 children since then, in June 2018, the judge ordered to stop the practice, except in limited circumstances, such as threats to child safety or doubt about whether the adult is a parent.
In the ACLU stated that the authorities have abused the position, having separated the family because of questionable accusations and minor offenses, including traffic violations.
After the suspension of the policy of “zero tolerance” when all who illegally crossed the border, imprisoned, the administration has sought to reverse the surge of refugees.
This year tens of thousands of residents of Central America and Cuba sent to Mexico to await hearings in immigration cases.
Last month, the administration introduced a policy of denying asylum to all who enter the United States through a third country on the way to the US border with Mexico, not going there for protection in the first place.