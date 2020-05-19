More than 6 million Ukrainians can become poor in 2020
In 2020 6-9 million Ukrainians can become poor in connection with the crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya” with reference to the report of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), “combating COVID-19 in Ukraine: an initial assessment of the impact on poverty.”
It is noted that the level of poverty in the country will increase from 27% to 43.6% under the best scenario, and to 50.8% at the worst. Note that in 2015 this figure was 58.3%.
“Effect on poverty children is estimated to be even larger: for a less threatening scenario the poverty rate of children in absolute criterion to increase from 32.9 to 51.3%, and more threatening — to 58.5 percent. In the event of more dangerous scenarios of Ukraine’s achievements regarding poverty reduction since the crisis of 2015 can be offset by Ukraine in this sphere will be pushed back at least 3 years”, — stated in the study.
Researchers estimate that Ukraine may expect:
- a less threatening scenario number of persons living in poverty will increase by 6.3 million, including 1.4 million children;
- a more threatening scenario number of persons living in poverty will increase by 9 million, including 1.8 million children.