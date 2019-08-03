More than 9.5 million Ukrainians has increased the retirement in July
In July 2019 pension payments increased more than 9.5 million Ukrainian pensioners.
This was reported in the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFCs) to the request for information 112.ua.
“The number of persons who were subjected to recalculation of pensions from 1 July 2019, amounted to 9 million 592 thousand 7 people”, — noted in the Fund.
In the country from 1 July 2019, the subsistence minimum increased by 67 hryvnia, and now accounts for 1564 of the hryvnia. This increase is planned and laid down the law on the state budget for the year 2019.
As in Ukraine, the minimum living wage is reviewed twice a year – in July and in December another increase in the minimum pension (it is tied to the subsistence level) will be held this winter.
From 1 December the cost of living will be more in 74 of the hryvnia and thus reaches 1638 UAH.
It is assumed that the minimum pension in the country in 2019 will increase by 9%. Thus, it will exceed the target inflation rate of 7.4%.
As we wrote earlier, in Ukraine in July this year, the pensions delivered for 601,2 thousand people from among the displaced persons from the temporarily uncontrolled territories in the East and South of the country. The total amount paid in pensions is 2.8 billion UAH.
29 July 2019, according to the Unified information database of internally displaced persons (IDPs) record 1 million 395 thousand 99 persons. However, information about how many of them are pensioners – the database is missing.
The rights of registered internally displaced persons are determined by the law of Ukraine “On ensuring rights and freedoms of internally displaced persons” from 20.10.2014 No. 1706 and the relevant normative-legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.