More than 9 thousand terminals will be equipped with NFC-enabled devices
It became known that the network of payment terminals City24 will begin to be equipped with NFC devices that can read information from a payment card and ID-passports of Ukrainians.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya” with reference to the press service of the company.
It is noted that the implementation of NFC will allow you to verify the payer and to increase the limit of payments for some services.
At the moment the device is tested before the imminent launch.
It is worth noting that not all the terminals will receive the device because of the cost. The price of NFC devices in the average cost from 800 to 1000 UAH. Thus, the company will equip more than 9 thousand terminals all over Ukraine.
The representative of the City24 Dmitry Grisha explained the key points of the innovation. In particular, noted that the NFC device will make the process of refilling the cards easier as get rid of the Ukrainians need to enter the card number manually.
“First and foremost, the readers will appear at those terminals where we see a statistical demand requiring verification services. Most often we are talking about replenishment of Bank cards”, – he explained.
In the first stage the device can receive information only from Bank cards. In the future, the system will learn to read the data with ID-passports of Ukrainians.
Also, a company spokesman said that according to the interior Ministry, Ukraine has already issued about 4.3 million ID-passports. And while the country is dominated by the old paper passport, the commissioning of this development is the priority.