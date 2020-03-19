More than 99% of people who died from the coronavirus in Italy, had other diseases
According to a study by the Ministry of health of Italy, more than 99% of deaths from the coronavirus in Italy were people who suffered from other diseases. About it writes Bloomberg.
After the number of deaths from the virus reached more than 2,500 in the country, and in mid-March their number had increased to 150%, health authorities are analyzing the data to find clues that can help to fight the spread of the disease.
The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte plans to extend a nationwide quarantine. In Italy more than 35,000 confirmed cases of the disease.
A new study may give you an idea about why the death rate in Italy, which accounts for about 8% of the total number of infected, higher than in other countries.
Roman Institute examined the medical records of about 18% of deaths from the coronavirus in the country, and found that only three victims, or 0.8% of the total number, before the disease had abnormalities. Almost half of the victims suffered from at least three diseases, and about a quarter had one or two diseases.
More than 75% had high blood pressure, 35% had diabetes, and one-third suffered from heart disease.
The average age of death from the virus in Italy is 79.5 years. As of 17 March, 17 people under the age of 50 years died from the disease. All of the victims of Italy in the age of 40 years were men with serious diseases.
The data, published on Tuesday, 17 March, pointing to slower growth in the number of cases is 12.6%, a separate survey shows that Italy may underestimate the real number of cases, checking only patients with symptoms.
According to the Foundation GIMBE, about 100,000 Italians contracted the virus. This leads to the fact that the mortality rate in the country closer to global averages of about 2 per cent.
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
