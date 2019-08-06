More than half of Russians approve of the beating of protesters: released interesting data
More than half of Muscovites (61%) approve of the brutality of law enforcement dispersing protesters on July 27, while opponents of such action are only 26%. This is evidenced by the results of a public opinion poll, which was conducted by sociologists of the state Russian center for public opinion (VTSIOM).
In General, the harsh actions of the security forces during rallies in Moscow acquitted the 69% of Russians.
Also, every second Muscovite respondents (54%) agreed with the decision of the authorities to deny registration to candidates who “committed violations”, and 58% insisted that the action of the opposition was inconsistent.
It is noteworthy that about the protest, which took place on 27 July 2019 in Moscow, known to the vast majority of Muscovites (83%), while among the Russians there were only 59%.
Recall that in Ukraine mass protests in Moscow users of social networks reacted with ill-concealed irony, Recalling the indifference of Muscovites to the tragedy of Crimeans and residents of Donbass.
