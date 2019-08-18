More than two cups of coffee a day can cause headaches
Coffee lovers who drink this beverage three times a day or more, risking more than others to deal with the headaches. This conclusion was made by the staff of Harvard medical school (United States), who carried out a study involving hundreds of volunteers.
Participated in a study of people (they all suffered from migraines) filled out special questionnaires and kept a diary, which recorded all cases of drinking coffee and tea. These data helped scientists understand how coffee affects the frequency of headaches.
At the end of the experiment, which lasted six weeks, each volunteer on average experienced eight migraine attacks. All participants, while, drinking coffee during the experiment (an average of eight servings per week).
“Data analysis showed that people who consumed three servings of coffee or tea a day, more often suffered from migraines that occurred on the same day or the next morning. Our study is one of the world’s first attempts to understand how the consumption of beverages with caffeine affects the frequency of headaches”, write the authors of scientific work from the pages of the American Journal of Medicine. The scientists also noted that one or two servings of coffee or tea per day does not increase the risk of migraine attacks.