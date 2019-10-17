More U.S. cities ban drivers to buy fast food: what’s wrong
Proponents argue that reducing service will help you to fight obesity and reduce environmental pollution.
A growing number of legal bodies in cities across the country wants to put an end to the drive-thru.
In August, Minneapolis became the latest cities that have banned services like drive-thru in cafes and restaurants, when to buy food without leaving the car.
According to officials, the ban will help reduce pollution, make the city more accessible, and also reduce health problems associated with obesity.
In other cities, where accepted limits, struggled with the reduction of carbon monoxide and garbage.
It is worth noting that innovations only affect new construction. To date, cities in California, Missouri and new Jersey introduced similar bans.
However, many consumers are concerned about the changes. Some refer to people with disabilities, the elderly, and parents who find it difficult to leave the car and pick up all their children for a quick snack.
Others believe that the ban on service will not help reduce CO2 emissions. Because the drivers can not turn off the engine of your car and wait for someone else to pick up the food.
There are those who believe that restricting access to junk food will help to reduce the level of obesity in the cities, and also reduce the number of road accidents.
One of the first banned the service drive-thru was South Los Angeles in 2008. The municipality also banned the construction of new standalone fast food restaurants. In 2015, non-profit research organization called RAND published a study that examined the impact of the ban on diet and obesity in the County of Los Angeles from 2007 to 2012. The researchers found that obesity among residents in the area actually increased.
“A ban on fast food in South Los Angeles may have symbolic value, but he has not had a significant impact on the improvement of nutrition or reduce obesity,” said Roland Sturm , lead author of the study.
However, in Canada recorded different results when a similar ban was introduced in several provinces.
ForumDaily wrote earlier, as 35-year-old American, who every day ate at McDonald’s and has gained weight to 308 pounds (140 kg), one day realized that I can’t work: it risks leaving two sons as orphans because their way of life. The woman went to the doctors to install a gastric band and was able to get rid of 154 pounds (70 kg) of excess weight having lost 10 clothing sizes.