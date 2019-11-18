Morgan Stanley predicts the weakening of the dollar in 2020
U.S. investment Bank Morgan Stanley expects the dollar next year will hand over their positions due to the acceleration of economic growth outside the United States.
Bank analysts believe that the greatest potential for growth in the emerging markets and Japan with the EU.
Economists said that the pace of U.S. economic growth is likely to decline against the background of political instability in the country because of the presidential elections and lower investment.
However, experts still see the possibility for the recovery of the dollar against the currencies depending on the growth cycle, in the second half of 2020.
Such currency as the yen and Swiss franc, can also benefit, notes the Bank.