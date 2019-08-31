Morning prayer, which will clear all day
Always start your day with these prayerful words!
Sometimes, in the morning the work goes wrong, everything goes wrong and failed. In order to get rid of such problems, to the joy of every day, to have the strength for useful things and new achievements, it is necessary to pray every morning!
“O Lord, teach me your wisdom,
show me how to be good, strengthen my faith,
increase my good deeds and temper my pride…
Teach me to appreciate the small moment and
not to waste time.
Teach me to love as You love, unconditionally, selflessly!
Grant me patience and humility because You are Impatient!
Your love is boundless! Kindness is endless!
Bless me, my family, my friends and acquaintances.
I ask for peace for the entire planet! Happiness and love for all living on it! Open your heart callous.
Soften the pain of the wounded hearts. For thou art the all-merciful, the Giver.”