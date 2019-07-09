Morning rituals of successful people: 11 inspiring examples
How you start your morning famous and successful people? The online edition of Lifehacker have collected the most striking examples are the morning habits of successful people that help them to be always in shape.
- Mark Zuckerberg — founder of Facebook.
Every morning, Zuckerberg wears the same as yesterday. This allows him a day to take one decision less.
This approach will greatly simplify life and save time, it is not necessary to awake to peer into the wardrobe and thinking what to wear. Steve jobs and his jeans with a black turtleneck — another example of the simplification of household solutions for the benefit of great goals.
- Jack Dorsey — Creator of Twitter.
After waking up the American businessman is engaged in meditation, and then goes for a run and overcomes a distance of six miles (almost 10 kilometers).
Do not immediately start with all that running, you can try to do ten exercises, and then gradually increase the load.
- Elon Musk — entrepreneur, the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla.
Billionaire a lot of work, but always sleeps six hours. His morning starts at 7:00, the first thing he checks mail and within half an hour answering the most important and urgent letters. He doesn’t always have time to eat Breakfast, but never neglect a shower.
- Barack Obama — former President of the United States.
At 6:45 am ex-President of the United States be sure to training, combining strength exercises with cardio. After having Breakfast with his family, he helps daughter get ready for school. This helps to make morning useful and pleasant, and always to spend time with his family.
- Oprah Winfrey — TV host, social activist.
First 20 minutes of meditation, then 15 minutes on a treadmill, and — most important — a balanced Breakfast consisting of protein, fat and complex carbohydrates.
A simple morning ritual teledive will give a positive mood for the whole day, saturate with energy and give strength.
- Haruki Murakami is a writer.
During the work on the novel writer daily wakes up at 4 a.m. and taken to be the case. He works five or six hours, and then goes for a run or swimming, reads, listens to music and goes to bed at nine in the evening.
- Anna Wintour editor — in-chief of American VOGUE.
The legend of the fashion world and has been the chief editor of a glossy magazine for 30 years — the personification of self-confidence and success. Her morning starts at 5:45 with an hour-long game of tennis. After she gets herself straightened out and goes to the office.
- Steve jobs — entrepreneur, inventor, co-founder of Apple.
Every morning, the man, the legend looked at myself in the mirror and asked the same question: “If this day were my last, would I would do what you planned for today?”. If within several days the answer is no, then in life it’s time to change something.
- Margaret Thatcher — former Prime Minister of great Britain.
Even prolonged late business meetings do not interfere with the Iron lady to Wake up the next morning at five o’clock to listen to a favorite show about food and agriculture on the radio. Day should always begin with your favorite things to create a positive mood until the evening.
- Winston Churchill — British politician, former Prime Minister of great Britain, journalist, writer, Nobel prize for literature.
Winston Churchill’s extraordinary personality. And his usual morning doesn’t really seem like the typical rituals of great people.
He woke up at 7:30, had Breakfast, read the paper and worked from bed. Only to 11:00 Churchill went for a walk in the garden and poured himself a drink.
- Benjamin Franklin — politician, inventor, writer.
Benjamin Franklin day was literally painted on the clock. Morning routine took three hours policy. He woke up at five in the morning, washed, had Breakfast and planning your day. In the morning Franklin necessarily asked yourself the question: “What good will I do today?”. And at eight o’clock he had started to work.
The morning sets the mood for the upcoming day. Therefore, the useful habit not only fun, but also bring to life the new paint.