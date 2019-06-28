Morocco vs Ivory Coast live stream: preview, prediction
Morocco vs Ivory Coast live stream
Morocco – Ivory Coast. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/28/2019)
Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire won their first matches, but who will be stronger in the full-time duel – we chose the most likely outcome in our prediction. Who will take points?
Morocco
The Moroccan national team could not justify the predictions at the last World Championship, having finished the tournament in the last place in the group. After that, the team of Herve Renard responsibly took up the qualification for the African Cup of Nations, winning in her group with 11 points. At the tournament in Egypt, “Atlas Lions” had just one match, in which they beat 1: 0 Namibia.
Ivory Coast
The Côte d’Ivoire national team missed the last World Championship and the fault was just the Moroccan national team, which did not allow the “elephants” to the tournament. In qualifying for the current tournament, the team Ibrahim Kamara experienced some difficulties, completing it on the second line in the table. In the opening match, Côte d’Ivoire beat South Africa 1: 0 and there was only one step left for the playoffs.
Statistics
The last two matches of the national team of Morocco in Côte d’Ivoire won
Morocco did not lose in any of the last seven official matches – four wins and three draws
Only in one of the last four matches the team of Côte d’Ivoire did not miss
Forecast
The Moroccan national team had serious problems in a duel with Namibia, which defended the whole team and lost only thanks to an own goal. It is unlikely that such a model of the game will be used by Côte d’Ivoire – “elephants” will bet on the attack and will not close precisely, and in such a situation Moroccans will get the space they need, which they brilliantly embody in goals.