Morris returns with the electric van
Don’t worry, it’s still 2019. Despite its fashionable retro style of the 1940-ies, is a new — Yes, brand new — Morris JE — a thing absolutely modern. Because it is fully electric.
If we dig deeper, we find more modern technology. This vintage body is actually made of carbon fiber to keep weight to a minimum, which helps to cover a distance of 320 km.
The design is virtually identical to Morris J-Type 1948, although recently restored Morris Commercial says, “JE is not intended to be a replica or a continuation of the original Morris J-Type, however, reinvents the original and its iconic design”.
For loading and unloading there is a large rear door and side sliding door on the left. This clearly suggests that the car was designed in the UK, because in all other countries, the door will open directly on the roadway.
Morris believes that JE can carry cargo weighing a ton, and the body is large enough to accommodate two standard Euro pallets. All this carbon is not cheap, however, reported prices will start from about £ 60,000.
And yet, given the modular chassis, Morris States that will easily adapt to almost any derivative. Perhaps we will soon see Morris pickup, van or camper.