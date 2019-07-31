Moscow doctors have not found the poison in the body Bulk
Russian doctors from the Institute of emergency care named Sklifasovskogo not found toxic substances in the body of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the possibility of poisoning, of which “toxic agent” had previously reported his doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva.
Russian mass media report that in Sklifasofsky figured out how to work the “biological material” Bulk and anything that causes toxicity, was found.
Meanwhile, Navalny was visited by his lawyer Olga Mikhailova. It is reported that the politician remains in the chamber, even though the head of the detention center No. 1 asked the court to suspend the arrest and send the Bulk of treatment. “Open media” reported that after the statement to the leadership of the detention center came to check…
As previously reported “FACTS” in Moscow was urgently hospitalized taken into custody by Russian politician and blogger Alexei Navalny, who was diagnosed with “acute allergic reaction”: a strong swelling of the face and redness of the skin. However, later he again returned to the detention center.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter