Moscow offered to exchange bout to 15 serving a sentence in Russia of the Americans, said his wife (PHOTO)

The government proposed to exchange contained in 2012 in a prison in Illinois of Viktor bout for serving the punishment in Russia of the Americans, with up to 15 people. This was reported by his wife Alla Bout in a press conference held on Tuesday in the building of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in new York, reports TASS.

“14 or 15 people offered on the exchange, she said. – The Russian government has taken steps to exchange.”

According to Alla Bout, the American authorities refused, explaining that these citizens “is of little interest to them”. As informed wife, the US authorities stress that Viktor Bout “will sit as a warning to others”.

Alla Bout said that the American authorities allowed her and her daughter two extra visits a week. “The U.S. Department of state went to meet him, and we were given two extra days, she said. – We were offered a choice these days.” According to the couple, excluding Saturdays and Sundays, provided that the prison authorities on a General basis to relatives and friends all imprisoned, she and her daughter chose to date another Wednesday and Thursday. Thus, four days a week for one and a half months stay in the USA family will be able to see booth in prison Marion (Illinois).

Alla Bout added that the first Dating her husband with the family will be held next week on 18 and 19 September. According to the woman, she and her daughter plan to live in Marion, where the prison is located, to the end of your stay.

Together with her daughter Alla Bout came to the US on Monday. A return ticket they have purchased on October 28, however, she intends to extend the time of stay in the United States to visit her husband.

Informed the family of the bout had to be postponed twice to visit the US due to the delay of the American side of the issuance of visas, write “Izvestia”.

“Viktor Bout has been five years in the heavy block. Worse only underground solitary confinement – says Alla Bout. He was sitting with the Wahhabis, a block of 32 people. On walks only saw a piece of heaven in 16 square meters.”

Russian Viktor Bout was arrested in 2008 in Thailand’s capital on a warrant issued by a local court on request of the United States. Against him charged with illegal arms shipments to the group “Revolutionary armed forces of Colombia”, which is considered in the US as a terrorist organization. In 2010, bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012 he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine in the amount of $ 15 million. In early April, 2017 the Supreme court of the United States refused to review the case of booth.

In December 2018 Viktor Bout said he was not going to conclude any deals with the US authorities for his release.