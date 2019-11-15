Moscow Prosecutor’s office was seriously interested in the opinion of Xenia Sobchak on supplies…
The Moscow Prosecutor’s office sent a psycho-linguistic study an interview with Ksenia Sobchak, which she gave to the Ukrainian radio station “New time”. About it reports “Interfax”.
Moscow Prosecutor’s office began an interview after the request of the party of veterans of Russia. The radio station “New time” Sobchak said that to solve the issue, if only to get away from the concept of “give the Crimea” and to organize a new referendum. Sobchak also claimed that the accession of Crimea to Russia was carried out in violation of international law. The party of veterans of Russia considered these words extremism.
The Prosecutor’s office replied to the applicant that the results of the psycho-linguistic studies are not expected until the second quarter 2020.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter