Moscow tax put Zavorotnyuk account for debt
For a family of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is being treated for cancer and this was confirmed by her family, fell another annoyance. Moscow tax put the star of the series “My fair nanny” account for debt.
“FNS wants to recover from actress 24 thousand rubles. The amount that has accumulated for non-payment of property tax. The property in this case — an apartment in the center of Moscow. At this time Zavorotnyuk continues to struggle with a serious illness” — said Telegram-channel Mash.
Family actress on messages not yet responded. Usually official information, or the denial of the fakes you post on a specially created support page Zavorotnyuk in Instagram.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that Anastasia’s husband Peter Chernyshev returned to work — he takes part in the ice show “Ruslan and Lyudmila” Tatiana Navka. The money from performances in St. Petersburg she decided to transfer to help a colleague.
