Most Canadians would not be able to pass the citizenship exam (PHOTO)

In connection with the celebration of Canada Day, a survey was conducted, which resulted in the conclusion that many of us still have a lot to learn about this country.

Representatives of the company Forum Research asked Canadians 1654 10 questions from a textbook, which you can use to prepare for the exam for citizenship, and found that only 12% of respondents scored enough correct answers (eight or more) to cope with the test, that is, to correctly answer 75% of questions or more.

On average, respondents were able to answer approximately 5 out of 10 questions. However, about 20% of the respondents knew or guessed the correct answers to 2 and less issues. Approximately 1 out of 100 people answered all 10 questions correctly.

“Many Canadians would not pass the canadian citizenship test. General knowledge of Canadians of what is contained in the textbook, give them half of a lowest passing score”, – said the President of Forum Research; Lorne bozinoff in a press release accompanying the survey.

The survey showed that only a fifth of Canadians (19%) were able to correctly identify the Queen as head of state of Canada, while less than half (48%) were able to correctly identify the aboriginal, the French and the British as the founders of Canada.

The majority of respondents (63 %) determined that the Midwest is not a region of Canada, but some erroneously stated that the West coast (7%), Central Canada (6%), Prairies (4%), Northern territory (4%) and Atlantic Canada (2%) are not territories of the country.

Canadians also were somewhat confused in their party leaders.

Was provided with a list of four names: Gilles Dosep, Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer and Elizabeth may and the respondents were asked to identify who currently is not a party leader in the House of Commons.

About half (53%) correctly named Ducea, but 20% suggested that it is Trudeau, 9% said Mae, and 6% were confident that wide.

The question with the highest percentage of correct answers concerned the Canadian Pacific railway. About two-thirds of respondents (65%) correctly identified as the most important element of the project, the Union of the two coasts of the country, but 8% thought that it marked the beginning of manufacturing.

Among those who most likely will not cope with the test, are residents of Quebec (95%) and residents aged 65 years and older (94%).

The most likely candidates for testing are with higher education (21%) and British Columbians (22%). About 12% of Ontarians through the test, which corresponds to the average indicator in the country.