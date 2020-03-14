Most common questions about Chinese coronavirus and answers
While the Chinese pandemic of the coronavirus spreading around the world, millions of people want to know more information about COVID-19, writes USA Today.
Here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions.
If a person was diagnosed with the flu, but he’s not proven in the Chinese coronavirus. Can a person be both of these viruses?
Yes, a person may have both viruses. According to the US Centers for control and prevention of diseases, as was the case with one patient in China. A 69-year-old man in Wuhan were a 2019 virus-nCoV and influenza A. at first, the Doctors diagnosed a man with the flu, and later — coronavirus.
Doctors studied the patient said that this case “suggests that the disease COVID-19 could not be identified due to false negative tests of the upper respiratory tract for presence of the virus or because of a joint infection with other respiratory viruses. You may need a wider viral testing”.
Peter Hotez, Dean, National school of tropical medicine at the medical College of Baylor, agrees.
“I don’t like that people are testing for the flu and therefore I say that this is not a coronavirus infection, said Hotez. — The flu is usually possible to get infected with other viruses”.
As tested on the Chinese coronavirus? It’s like a nasal swab for the flu?
To collect a sample for a diagnostic test on 2019-nCoV — the virus that causes the disease COVID-19 — doctors usually use the same collection method, and the flu: a swab from the nasopharynx. To do this, use a tiny swab on a plastic stick or a wire rod, it is administered in the nose 3 or 4 inches (7-10 centimeters).
The doctor may also take a swab from the throat. In some cases, if you have a “wet” cough, your doctor may also cause you to cough mucus into a Cup for collection. Then, these samples were Packed with ice and sent to a laboratory for testing.
To determine whether who recovered from coronavirus infection, need at least two different smear from the nose, taken at intervals of not less than 24 hours, they must both give a negative result.
The information in the media says that the coronavirus deaths “elderly”. Considered whether the elderly aged 60 years and should they be worried?
According to the world health organization, as in the case of seasonal influenza to the list of people with the highest risk to become sick or die from COVID-19, include people over 60 and people with serious diseases.
“Since 60 years, increases the risk of disease, and this risk increases with age. The highest risk of serious illness and death in people older than 80 years,” said Nancy Massone, Director of the National center for immunization and respiratory.
The centers for control and prevention of diseases of the United States (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC) recommend that people over 60 years of age to stay away from those who are sick, limit close contact, frequently wash their hands, maximum avoided crowds, avoided cruises and did not fly on airplanes unless absolutely necessary.
What is the probability of death from 2019 virus-nCoV?
Of the more than 136 000 people infected worldwide, more than 5,000 died. Is the mortality rate of about 3.7%, and who previously estimated the level of around 3.4%.
However, the mortality rate varies greatly depending on age, health status and geographical location. The February study by the who, more than 55,000 cases in China showed that the highest mortality rates were among people older than 80 years (21,9%).
Is it possible to get sick again?
“Those infected usually develop antibodies to the virus. However, in some people this protection does not stay long. Many cured patients, there is a likelihood of recurrence,” said Li Qin Huang, Director of the prevention and treatment of pneumonia in the Sino-Japanese friendship hospital in Beijing.
However, eng University eng, Professor of emerging infectious diseases in medical school Singapore Duke-NUS, said that in order to definitively determine whether protection from the virus persist in the body for a very short period of time, for many years or maybe for life, the data is still not enough.
Can infected people to transmit the virus to their Pets and Vice versa?
No, according to the who, there is no evidence that domestic animals like cats and dogs were infected or could spread the virus that causes COVID-19.
Last month the family dog sick with coronavirus in Hong Kong showed a “weak” positive for coronavirus infection in Chinese and was quarantined. Scientists came to the conclusion that domestic cats and dogs may give a positive result on the initial level of infection, if they pick up the virus from their owners, but Pets can’t get sick disease COVID-19.
What are the statistics of coronavirus compared with seasonal flu?
According to the CDC, in the United States since 2010, every year the flu becomes a cause from 12 000 to 61 000 deaths. This season in the US there were at least 36 million cases of influenza, 370, 000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths from influenza.
Is it safe to swim in an indoor public pool? Can anyone get there?
Chlorinated pool water kills viruses, but you can still get Chinese coronavirus in the pool in other ways. For example, if you touch surfaces on which the virus, or if an infected person coughs or sneezes and the droplets from his respiratory tract get into the mouth or nose.
How long the virus lives on objects such as money, either?
According to who, depending on the type of surface the virus can remain on surfaces for several hours or several days. A recent study conducted by scientists in the USA showed that the virus can be viable while in the air to three hours, and up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on Board and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
According to the CDC, you can get it if you touch the face after you touch a surface or object that has the virus. But scientists don’t think that any surface is the main route of spread of the virus. The CDC reports that the most common form of infection is the respiratory droplet spreading as a result of coughing or sneezing person.
Meanwhile, the who States that it is unlikely that the virus can persist on the surface after travel and exposure to different conditions and temperatures. This means that the virus cannot spread via goods produced in China or any other country, reporting cases of the spread of coronavirus.
At the same time, who encourages people to use electronic payments. In some cases, the virus can survive on hard surfaces such as coins, in a few days. On the USD from a mixture of fabric and paper viruses are harder to resist.
What is used to treat COVID-19?
According to CDC, for a new virus there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral drugs for prevention or treatment COVID-19, so treatment consists of supportive therapy that helps ease symptoms. In severe cases, drugs have the special support of vital organ functions.
According to who, about 80% of people recover from this disease without specific treatment. For most patients this means that you need to drink plenty of fluids and rest as if you were sick with a cold or flu.
How many children have been diagnosed COVID-19 and how many of them died?
According to reports from the CDC of China, only about 2% of cases COVID-19 was under the age of 19 years. According to the February study by the who conducted in China, a very small share of persons under the age of 19 years contracted severe (2.5 percent) or critical form of the disease (0.2 percent).
Not immediately clear how many children in the United States were infected with this virus, but cases in Washington state seem to reflect a trend in China: only 2% of the 366 cases in the state are 19 years old or younger.
None of the children in the US died.
What is the danger to pregnant women?
It is unclear how the coronavirus can affect pregnant women. Overall, according to the CDC, pregnant women undergo changes in the body, which can make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections.
According to the CDC, pregnant women are at greater risk of serious diseases, and some occur miscarriage and stillbirth.
There is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted from an infected mother to her fetus, and in a limited number of recent births to mothers with COVID-19, none of the children have not tested positive for infection with the virus, said CDC.
Is the existence of fever is always the first symptom coronavirus infection? Does it make sense to measure the temperature every day?
According to the CDC, symptoms COVID-19 resemble the flu and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some people also experiences muscle pain and nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.
At that time, as fever is one of the most common symptoms are unproductive to measure the temperature every day. It’s all the same what to measure blood pressure four times a day for no particular good reason.
How do I know if I contracted the Chinese coronavirus and should I be screened?
You should call your doctor if you have symptoms or you have been in close contact with a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Or if you have recently returned from an area where a lot of cases.
Does test positive for the infection that will soon do symptoms appear?
A positive test result means that you have a coronavirus infection, but this does not mean that you will have symptoms. Some people with the virus do not have any symptoms.
At the same time, a negative test result does not necessarily mean that you have no infection.
Can someone spread the virus without symptoms?
Yes, according to the CDC, the spread may be possible until such time as the person will have symptoms. However, people are most contagious when the symptoms are most evident.
Since 1960-ies, Hong Kong was the Hong Kong flu, swine flu, H1N1, SARS, MERS, Ebola, Zika and other threats to the world. What is the difference 2019 coronavirus-nCoV?
According to the head of the who, the current outbreak is the world’s first pandemic caused by a virus from the family of coronaviruses. A new virus has infected more than 136,000 people in more than 100 countries, and more than 5 000 people have died after Contracting.
For comparison, the 1968 pandemic “Hong Kong flu” was caused by influenza A virus led to the deaths of an estimated 1 million people worldwide, in the United States, according to the CDC, killed about 100 000 people. Pandemic “swine flu” of 2009 was caused by a subtype H1N1 influenza A virus led to the deaths of at least 151 000 people all over the world during the first years of the spread of the virus. According to the CDC, more than 12,000 deaths in the US.
How old was the youngest victim of the coronavirus from the Chinese man?
The study of over 72 000 cases in mainland China showed that at least one person aged 10 to 19 years died, but no one younger than ten years old has died.
According subsequent studies who, in China, at least one two-day the baby was infected with this virus.
For comparison, the CDC estimates that 144 children in the U.S. died from the flu this season.
