Most complaints to the Ombudsman come to Ontario Cannabis Store (PHOTOS)

More than 2,400 residents of Ontario complained to the Ombudsman of the province on government online store marijuana because of delays and problems with delivery.

Today the Ombudsman of Ontario released its annual report, and in it he notes that Ontario Cannabis Store became gorganzola the highest number of complaints and complaints in the past financial year.

Paul Dube said that he had to organize a special team to handle such a volume of complaints. Among them was one from the person who received the empty box, and when he demanded to return the money, he said that first he would have to return the box.

The Ombudsman said that the Ontario program to combat autism was one of the most powerful point of attraction of the complaints they received 575, and all, except six, came after the government announced a new program in February.

In accordance with the programme, each family with a child with autism under 6 years are allocated $ 20,000 per year and $ 5,000 per year to the performance suffering from autism the child is 18 years old, and Dube said that many complaints were made to funding limitations.

Later, the government stated that it will consider how to provide support based on need, after the family protested, saying that these amounts are insufficient, especially for children with severe forms of the disease, the treatment of which can go up to $ 80,000 per year.